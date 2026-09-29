Tyrese Gibson Seeks Arrest Warrant Against Ex-Wife Over Child Custody Dispute

... Claims She Took Kid Out of State

Tyrese Gibson is asking for an arrest warrant against his ex-wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, after accusing her of interfering with his custody rights ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ ... Tyrese claims Samantha removed their minor child from the state and has not facilitated visitation.

Tyrese says Samantha's actions were "premeditated" and violated a parenting plan the former couple had agreed to the month before.

The alleged incident took place in September 2025 in Atlanta.

In her response, Samantha opposed the warrant, saying she has primary custody of their daughter and claiming his application contained inaccurate information about their ongoing custody battle. She claims her move to Washington was well-known, and nothing was kept secret.

Tyrese and Samantha married in 2017, welcomed their daughter, Soraya, in 2018 and divorced in 2020. Their split has been contentious, with disputes over custody, child support and attorney’s fees.

In 2022, a judge ordered Tyrese to pay $10,690 per month in child support. He was later ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in back support and legal fees, and was briefly taken into custody in 2024 over unpaid child support.