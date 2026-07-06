Tyrese Gibson Makes Public Plea For Taraji P. Henson To Join His Play

Play video content Video: Tyrese Gibson Makes Public Appeal for Taraji P. Henson to Join Stage Production TMZ.com

Tyrese Gibson is manifesting a "Baby Boy" reunion ... saying he'd love for Taraji P. Henson to join him on his upcoming nationwide stage play tour.

TMZ caught up with Tyrese at LAX on Monday, where he opened up about his ambitious new "Beautiful Pain" stage play experience. Watch the clip -- because Tyrese has a direct message for Taraji ... and he's hoping she sees it!

Tyrese told us he's gearing up to take the production to 40 cities ... blending live acting and singing in a deeply personal show inspired by his "Beautiful Pain" album and the highs and lows of his own life -- including love, divorce and the loss of his mother.

But when it came to his dream collaborator, Tyrese didn't hesitate ... saying he'd love nothing more than to hit the road with Taraji by his side.

The pair famously broke out together as Jody and Yvette in "Baby Boy" back in 2001 -- and Tyrese made no secret he thinks they've still got some unfinished business.