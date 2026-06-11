Tyrese Gibson Snatches Paul Walker's Brother Away Before He Can Talk 'Fast 11'

Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker couldn't race off fast enough when we asked about the possible return of Paul Walker's character in the 11th installment of the 'Fast & Furious' Franchise, "Fast Forever."

We caught up with them at the In-N-Out near Universal Studios Thursday ahead of this year's FeulFest ... which they'll be cohosting at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa this weekend.

We started to ask Cody about the potential return of his brother's character, Brian O'Conner, to the 'Fast' franchise ... but Tyrese immediately swoops in.

The actor tells us ... "Alright, alright, alright. We can't talk about that. We can't talk about that, man."

Tyrese practically shoves Cody in the truck to avoid the question, and playfully pretends to be his security before the two take off.

At last year's FuelFest, Vin Diesel said he had three conditions for 'Fast 11' ... one of which was reuniting his character, Dominic Toretto, with Paul's.

As you know, Paul tragically died in a car crash in 2013 while 'Fast & Furious 7' was still filming. Production was able to finish his scenes with the help of CGI, VFX, and his brothers Cody and Caleb.