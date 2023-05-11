Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Walker Making Cameo In New 'Fast X' Movie

Paul Walker's only child, Meadow Walker, is taking the torch from her late father ... making a cameo in the latest chapter of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise.

Meadow is making her first appearance in one of the 'FF' movies, sharing a preview Thursday of her cameo in the upcoming "Fast X."

Paul's daughter was only 1 year old when the OG "The Fast and the Furious" was released ... and Meadow says she grew up on set watching her dad, Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and others on the monitors.

Meadow says ... "Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."

Paul's daughter adds ... "I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever."

Meadow thanked director Louis Leterrier for getting her involved in the franchise. Louis is also set to direct 'Fast & Furious 11' so it will be interesting to see if Meadow gets another cameo.