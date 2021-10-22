Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Gets Married

Paul Walker's daughter just got hitched ... and, of course, his good pal, Vin Diesel, was there to walk her down the aisle.

Meadow Walker posted videos Friday from her wedding, and it looks like it was a beautiful ceremony somewhere on the oceanside.

Meadow's new husband is actor Louis Thornton-Allan ... and their marriage comes just a few months after they announced their engagement.

Vin always said he and Paul became family working together on the 'Fast and Furious' franchise ... plus, he's Meadow's godfather, so it makes sense he'd be front-and-center for her big day.

TMZ broke the story when Paul died in a fiery 2013 car accident. He was 40 years old and Meadow was just 15 at the time. She's 22 now, and working as a fashion model.

This is Meadow's first marriage -- she and Louis just went public with their relationship in July. Considering the tragedy she's endured, you can understand why they didn't waste time with a long engagement.