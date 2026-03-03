Tyrese Gibson Announces Paul Walker's Charity Has Raised Nearly $1 Million

Tyrese Gibson is honoring his pal’s legacy in the fast lane ... announcing nearly $1 million has been raised in honor of his late "Fast & Furious" costar Paul Walker's charity.

Tyrese hit the stage with Paul's brother Cody at FuelFest in West Palm Beach, FL, over the weekend ... telling the 20,000-plus crowd that Paul’s nonprofit, Reach Out WorldWide, had officially surpassed the $1M milestone.

Play video content FuelFest

TMZ has learned that Tyrese got a little bit ahead of it ... but they have nearly reached $1 million! The org is confident they’ll cross the full mark by year’s end ... after seven years of steady fundraising.

Paul founded Reach Out WorldWide back in 2010, creating a disaster-response organization aimed at getting skilled volunteers to places devastated by natural catastrophes ... inspired by the deadly earthquake in Haiti that year. ROWW remains active in disaster responses all over the world.

FuelFest is a global car festival that was founded by Paul's brother Cody, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting ROWW.