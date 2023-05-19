Paul Walker's Bro Says No Cameo for Him in 'Fast X,' But Happy for Meadow

Play video content TMZ.com

Paul Walker's brother says there are no surprise appearances from him in the final chapter (allegedly) of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise ... but he's happy another family member is getting her shine.

We got Cody Walker Thursday right after Ludacris got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame -- and we asked him about the new "Fast X" movie, and Paul's daughter Meadow Walker appearing in it.

First off ... while Cody says there are no secret cameos from him in "Fast X", he acknowledges there's always been talk of it, and doesn't completely shut the door.

Fact is, it wouldn't be much of a secret if he told us!

As far as possible CGI scenes of Paul's character, Brian O'Conner ... Cody says he's not involved in those decisions. He does tell us Paul is referenced in it, as you'd expect.

As we reported, Meadow does have a small role in "Fast X" ... and she says it's a blessing to be able to honor her father's legacy.

Cody tells us he's stoked and it makes total sense his niece is taking the torch from her father for her first appearance in a 'Fast' flick.

The new movie is in theaters this week and is expected to make a ton of money at the box office ... which is no surprise to Cody. He tells us why Paul would have been pleasantly surprised at the franchise's direction since starring in the OG film back in the day.

Cody's still big on the car scene -- just as Paul was -- his FuelFest will be at Irwindale Speedway, outside L.A., on June 3 ... and he says the accompanying car show will showcase the top custom exotic cars from around the globe.

Add live music, drag races, and drifting and ya got the perfect party for diehard "FF" fans.

