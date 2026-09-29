'American Idol' Alum Caleb Flynn Breaks Down In Tears After Being Found Guilty of Murder

Caleb Flynn was just found guilty of murder in the death of his wife.

BREAKING:



Caleb Flynn breaks down in tears and sobs as the jury each independently affirms they unanimously reached a GUILTY verdict, on all counts, in the aggravated murder of his wife, Ashley Flynn. pic.twitter.com/wX3JceYBJa @EvanAKilgore

The "American Idol" alum's lawyers and the prosecution delivered closing arguments earlier today before the verdict was read.

As you know ... Caleb was arrested back in February after prosecutors accused him of shooting his wife, Ashley Flynn, twice in the back of the head and staging the crime scene to make it appear like a break-in had occurred.

He's charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

Ashley's parents were shown after the verdict was read ... crying and smiling while giving out hugs and handshakes, before exiting the courtroom.

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The prosecution has presented thousands of messages between Flynn and his mistress, Alleigha Botner ... including several texts about wanting Ashley dead.

Botner had to read some of these texts during court ... becoming choked up as she did.

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A.I.-generated songs made by Caleb for Alleigha were also played in court in a cringy moment ... and a video of Caleb breaking down in tears after cops told him they had to release his wife's name to the public was presented as well.