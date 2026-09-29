'American Idol' Alum Caleb Flynn's Murder Trial: Closing Arguments Begin, Watch Live

Former "American Idol" contestant Caleb Flynn is entering the home stretch of his murder trial ... it's time for closing arguments ... and TMZ is streaming live.

Both sides rested their cases Monday ... prosecutors called 40 witnesses. Flynn did not testify, and his defense did not call any witnesses ... his attorneys argued there was no direct or forensic evidence tying him to his wife's fatal shooting.

Now, prosecutors and the defense will make their final speeches to the jury before deliberations.

As TMZ previously reported, prosecutors say Flynn shot his wife, Ashley Flynn, twice in the back of the head and staged the scene to look like a break-in.

The prosecution also presented more than 100,000 messages between Flynn and his mistress, Alleigha Botner, including texts about wanting Ashley dead.

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Botner later took the stand and read some of those messages aloud, while the jury also heard A.I.-generated songs Flynn wrote for her during their affair.