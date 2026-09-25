Caleb Flynn Murder Trial: Courtroom Cringes at 'American Idol' Alum's A.I. Songs For Mistress

The courtroom gallery at Caleb Flynn's trial couldn't help but chuckle after listening to 2 A.I. songs he wrote to his mistress as he stands accused of murdering his wife.

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Both ballads -- which featured the same lyrics written by Caleb but different A.I.-generated vocals and tracks -- were played back to back during Thursday's trial hearing ... prompting rolled eyes, shaken heads, and raised eyebrows throughout the gallery.

Even Caleb seemed uncomfortable ... with the accused killer patting his forehead more than once with a napkin.

Writing that mistress Alleigha Botner was his "love at first sight," Caleb added that the first time he met Alleigha "the room disappeared."

At one point, Caleb's lyrics even referenced their over 15-year age gap ... "They whisper about numbers ... the years in between. Said love has a limit, said love's not that clean. But age never mattered ... when it was you and me."

Alleigha, now 24, was 21 when she met Caleb as an intern at his Ohio church.

Caleb's lyrics added ... "We were friends on the surface ... but deep down inside ... you were always my love, my once in a lifetime."

During the bridge to the songs, Caleb toasts their anniversary -- "the third" -- the "oath that we lost," and the "almost forever that came at a cost."

Shocking moment in the Caleb Flynn trial this morning as his mistress choked up reading text messages between the two of them about Ashley Flynn, Caleb’s wife.



“I just wish I didn’t say this. I didn’t mean this, Alleigha Botner said on the stand. Then she read a message she… pic.twitter.com/4YAqhNprPv @NateNewsNow

The courtroom performance of the "American Idol" alum's A.I. songs came after texts between him and Alleigha were read during Thursday's hearing in which both said they wanted to kill his wife, Ashley.

Alleigha sobbed as she read her text that said ... "I want to kill her, Caleb."

She then read aloud Caleb's chilling response ... "That makes two of us."

Caleb has been accused by prosecutors of shooting Ashley twice in the back of the head before staging the grim scene to make it seem like she was the victim of a break-in gone wrong.