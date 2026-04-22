'American Idol' Alum Caleb Flynn's Kids May Be Called to Testify in Murder Trial

Prosecutors trying "American Idol" alum Caleb Flynn for murder say they expect to put his daughters on the witness stand to ask them about the night their father allegedly shot their mother to death inside their home.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors in Ohio say they anticipate multiple children testifying in Caleb's upcoming murder trial. We've also seen the witness list, and there are some redacted names.

Play video content Video: Caleb Flynn Panicking At The Scene Of Wife's Murder

As we previously reported, Caleb's two daughters were home the night their mother was murdered ... and prosecutors say Caleb pulled the trigger while his kids were in the other room.

The 'Idol' alum mentioned his daughters' presence in the 911 call he made to report his wife's death -- he claims someone broke into the home and killed her -- and in police body cam footage, you can see responding officers go into the girls' bedroom to check on them.

Caleb is charged with murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence for allegedly staging the crime scene to make it look like a burglary ... and the jury trial is set to begin May 4.