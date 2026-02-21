'American Idol' Alum Caleb Flynn Makes First Court Appearance, Video

Play video content

"American Idol" alum Caleb Flynn appeared in court on Friday after being charged with murdering his wife ... and he's standing by the fact that he just wants to care for his two daughters, who were allegedly asleep in another room during the time of the killing.

Flynn remotely stepped foot into Miami County Municipal Court for his arraignment, where he is seen on video emphasizing to the judge he just wants to "take care of his daughters" ... and in terms of being a flight risk, he adds "I'm not a risk" while holding back tears.

His lawyer is heard in the video -- even though it's a bit hard to hear -- saying Flynn's entering a plea of not guilty and asking for a preliminary hearing to be scheduled for late February.

As we've previously reported ... Flynn was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, assault and tampering with evidence in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife Ashley in their Tipp City home, just north of Dayton.

The Dayton Daily News obtained a police affidavit, stating the couple's two daughters were home at the time of the shooting, but did not wake up and were still in their bedroom when police arrived on scene. The family's two dogs were also in the house during the shooting, according to the docs.

Police say Caleb shot Ashley in the head but tried to cover up the murder by trying to make it look like a fatal home invasion burglary. Cops found Ashley in bed with at least one gunshot wound to the head and two spent shells on the floor nearby, the docs say.

TMZ obtained 911 audio, which revealed that Caleb made an emotional call to a dispatcher, claiming an intruder broke into their house and shot Ashley, who was "white as a ghost." Police have not released a motive.