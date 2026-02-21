'American Idol' Alum Caleb Flynn Allegedly Killed Wife While Kids Slept Nearby

Shot Wife To Death With Their Kids In Other Room: Court Docs

The "American Idol" alum charged with murdering his wife allegedly shot her inside their Ohio home while their two children slept in another room, according to a new report.

Caleb Flynn was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, assault and tampering with evidence in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife Ashley in their Tipp City home, just north of Dayton, police said.

The Dayton Daily News obtained a police affidavit, stating the couple's two daughters were home at the time of the shooting, but did not wake up and were still in their bedroom when police arrived on scene. The family's two Goldendoodles were also in the house during the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Police say Caleb shot Ashley in the head but tried to cover up the murder by trying to make it look like a fatal home invasion burglary. Cops found Ashley in bed with at least one gunshot wound to the head and two spent shells on the floor nearby, the docs say.

Play video content Miami County Communication Center

TMZ obtained 911 audio, which revealed that Caleb made an emotional call to a dispatcher, claiming an intruder broke into their house and shot Ashley, who was "white as a ghost." Police have not released a motive.

Caleb is now being held on $2 million bail after pleading not guilty during his first court appearance Friday.