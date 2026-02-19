Jaguar Driver Crashes Into School Bus on Video, Later Arrested for DV at Home

Play video content Lee County Sheriff's Office

An out-of-control driver slammed into the back of a school bus on a Florida street, shearing off his roof, somehow survived ... and later got arrested for an unrelated crime.

Here's the deal ... the Lee County Sheriff's Office shared a video of a Jaguar rapidly accelerating down a road in Fort Myers Wednesday, running headlong into the bright yellow bus.

It looks like a pretty nasty crash initially ... with the car wedged hard underneath the rear of the bus. However, authorities say the driver -- 32-year-old Jacob Novak -- was relatively uninjured and no children were riding in the bus at the time. The bus driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Play video content TMZ.com

Novak was cited for following too closely and headed home on foot -- the trouble seemingly in his rearview -- until cops received a call about a domestic battery incident later in the day.

According to a police report, a sheriff's deputy arrived at a house and made contact with Novak and an unidentified woman. Jackson claimed their altercation had been purely verbal, not physical.

Cops say two eyewitnesses told a different story ... one told police they'd seen Jacob push the woman several times up against a garage door.

According to the police, Jacob had several injuries from a crash sustained earlier in the day ... and deputies say they were not able to determine if the injuries were caused by the female, as they didn't seem to line up with what he alleged about their altercation.