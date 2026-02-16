David Archuleta Says He Found Peace After His Dad Accepted His Sexuality

Play video content ABC

David Archuleta is opening up about the emotional minefield that was his relationship with his father Jeff ... admitting for years he saw him as a threat to his peace while battling his sexuality within the strict confines of the Mormon Church.

Speaking on "GMA" Monday while promoting his new memoir "Devout: Losing My Faith to Find Myself," out Feb. 17, the 35-year-old said he’d been viewing everything through the lens of his terrified younger self ... until he reclaimed his voice by redirecting years of bottled-up anger toward his dad into something healthier.

David revealed ... the moment he came out to his dad, he stunned him with acceptance, telling him how proud he was -- a response he says brought him deep healing.

The former "American Idol" alum also addressed his break from the Mormon church, saying he no longer considers himself religious ... explaining if God operates in a way that doesn’t accept him fully, it’s not something he wants in his life.