David Archuleta Says He Wants to Judge 'Star Search' Reboot

Former "American Idol" star David Archuleta may be going back to the stars ... "Star Search," that is, because he tells TMZ he's super curious about the upcoming reboot.

Here's the deal ... the talent variety show "Star Search," which aired from the '80s through the early 2000s, is making a comeback on Netflix with a reboot that will be hosted by Anthony Anderson premiering early next year.

David told TMZ reporter Charlie Neff he's stoked to see how the show will be different -- and yet retain its original magic -- from when he competed on it at age 12 in 2003.

The "Crush" singer tells us ... appearing and winning the title of Junior Vocal Champion was an important milestone in his career and helped prepare him for when he took a run on "American Idol," where he nabbed 2nd place, losing to winner David Cook in 2008.

David -- who is gearing up for his "My Only Wish" Christmas tour -- is not only excited to see the reboot ... he also tells us he would love to participate as a judge, helping to shape the lives of up-and-coming musicians.

As for Anthony Anderson as the new host, David tells us he's a perfect choice ... but still, Anthony has huge shoes to fill ... because Ed McMahon and Arsenio Hall are obviously legends.