'American Idol' Alum Caleb Flynn Sobs to Officer Over Wife's Murder, on Video

Frantically Asks Officer If His Wife Is 'Gone' ...

American Idol alum Caleb Flynn broke down in tears as police swarmed his Ohio home after his wife was shot to death, frantically asking one officer, "Is she gone," according to new bodycam footage.

On Monday, Tipp City PD released bodycam and dashcam video showing officers responding to Flynn's house after he called 911 to report his wife was shot by a burglar on February 16. Police blurred the bodycam video inside the house but not outside.

At one point in the clip ... Flynn is sobbing and repeatedly asking a police officer if his wife is "gone." He then says over and over, "Oh my God."

Flynn - a contestant on Season 12 of American Idol — also called his mom to tell her the bad news before hanging up and vomiting.

Flynn's wife, Ashley, was found fatally shot in the couple's bedroom while their 2 daughters slept in the other room.

In the video, the cops go to check on Flynn's daughters, who woke up upon seeing them, having slept through their mom's murder.

The officers then ask Flynn if he has guns in the house — and Flynn says he owns a shotgun and pellet gun.

One officer then whispers to another to stay with Flynn at all times — seemingly because they're suspicious of him.

There's also footage of Flynn voluntarily speaking with investigators at the police station, as well as Flynn getting handcuffed during his arrest days later.