'American Idol' Contestant Dimitrius Graham Arrested in Los Angeles

Play video content

"American Idol" finalist Dimitrius Graham was arrested in Los Angeles Sunday and booked on a trespassing charge ... TMZ has learned.

The head-turning incident was caught on video ... and shows Graham being cuffed by officers on an LA Metro train as you hear him yelling out about what is happening to him. The singer -- who also appeared on "The Voice" -- says he was unable to show his train ticket because his phone died ... but was barred from exiting the train to get a physical ticket and instead taken away to the clink.

He reposted the video on his own social media page, and also hopped online to share an update after claiming to be locked up behind bars for 24 hours.

In his video, Graham claimed he lost a veneer and suffered a fractured wrist from the incident ... calling the whole ordeal "crazy" -- especially over a $1.75 fare he claims he paid.

Play video content Instagram/@thisismeechi

Graham says he thinks he was "racially profiled," but doesn't blame police ... theorizing they "wouldn't be so mad" and ready to attack him if they were paid better or given more vacation days. All in all, the musician says his heart is warmed that people are able to see his story ... and reminds followers they have rights, and should know them.

The LAPD tells TMZ ... Graham was allegedly acting erratic when officers approached him and then refused to leave the Metro when asked. They add Graham only offered to buy the ticket once he was detained.

As for his alleged injuries ... we're told a use of force report was taken because Graham was complaining of pain ... but a supervisor found no wrongdoing. There was also a complaint taken after Graham alleged biased policing, LAPD says.

Graham competed on "American Idol" Season 17 in 2019, when he made it to the Top 10. He also appeared on Season 27 of "The Voice" in 2025 on Michael Bublé's team, where he competed for a handful of weeks before being cut after a battle round.