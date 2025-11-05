Ex-'American Idol' Contestant Randy Madden Can't Contact Minors Amid Underage Sex Case

Former "American Idol" contestant Randy Madden is back on the streets after being charged for allegedly having sex with a minor ... but his release on bond comes with a lot of restrictions ... including on contact with people under the age of 18.

According to the court docket, Madden is to have no contact with the alleged victim in his case or anyone who is considered a minor.

We broke the story ... Randy is facing six felony charges in Ventura County, California, including oral copulation of a person under 18 and unlawful sexual intercourse.

Madden's bond conditions say he must not knowingly engage in internet communications concerning the publication or distribution of sexual content depicting a person under the age of 18.

He's also not allowed to possess software designed to encrypt data or electronic communications -- except as allowed by the court -- and he must not provide false ID or false info to any electronic communications service provider to subscribe to any service that allows email.

Madden has to consent to any searches of his person, vehicle, residence, business, or any personal or real property under his control ... including email and internet accounts.