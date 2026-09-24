'American Idol' Caleb Flynn's Mistress Cries As She Reads Text About Wanting To Kill Wife

Mistress Cries As She Reads Text About Killing Wife

Caleb Flynn's mistress broke down in tears while testifying in his murder trial ... sobbing as she poured over her texts with the "American Idol" alum ... including one where she told him she wanted to kill his wife.

Alleigha Botner took the stand Thursday, sobbing as she told the court, "I just wish I didn't say this. I didn't mean it."

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The message that brought her to tears reads ... "I want to kill her, Caleb."

She also read Caleb's chilling response ... "That makes two of us."

As you know, Caleb is on trial for allegedly murdering his wife, Ashley, and then staging the crime scene.

Ashley was shot and killed in February in their Ohio home ... while their 2 young kids slept in the room next door.

As we previously reported, Caleb allegedly sent Alleigha some seriously disturbing texts the night before his wife was killed, one of which said ... "I choose you. I'm free."

He then allegedly sent ... "Actions will come tomorrow, February 16, a day I'll never forget."

Prosecutors say Ashley was shot twice in the back of the head ... and they are accusing Caleb of staging the scene to look like a break-in.