Dove Cameron and Måneskin Frontman Damiano David Marry in Tuscany

Dove Cameron and Damiano David are officially married ... tying the knot in Italy surrounded by family and friends.

The Disney Channel alum and Måneskin frontman exchanged vows Thursday in Montalcino, a picturesque town in the Tuscany region. The couple was seen arriving for the ceremony in a vintage car as fans gathered nearby.

The wedding was followed by a private celebration for more than 200 guests at an exclusive Tuscan estate. Dove and Damiano kept the festivities largely private with tight security in place as loved ones gathered to celebrate their big day.

The couple's romance began after they met at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and reconnected the following year. They went public with their relationship in 2023 and made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2024.