Dove Cameron Engaged to Rocker Damiano David

Dove Cameron and her hunky boo Damiano David just hit upgrade mode ... 'cause TMZ has learned they recently got engaged, and we've got the pics of her massive rock.

Peep the pics -- the ex-Disney darling linked up arm-in-arm with her Måneskin rocker beau, both decked in all-black fits in Sydney, Australia.

Dove couldn't hide the smiles ... totally smitten over the next step in their relationship as she shot heart-eyes at the former Eurovision champ ... while he, in peak rockstar mode, rocked a cigarette in his mouth.

Play video content Media Mode / SplashNews

The duo was glued at the hip, fresh off celebrating 2 years together in a gushy IG post ... Dove's clearly head over heels, and Damiano's giving the same energy right back.

Congrats guys!!!