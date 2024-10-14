Dove Cameron Gives Intimate Look Into Damiano David Romance on Anniversary

Dove Cameron is declaring her love for boyfriend Damiano David ... sharing a romantic tribute on their one-year anniversary.

The former Disney Channel star offered up a glimpse into her love story with the Måneskin singer, posting a sweet video of the pair locking lips on Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Check it out ... the rock singer playfully plants a smooch on Dove's lips, as the actress sits in a makeup chair waiting for glam. The two burst out laughing, clearly enamored with one another.

Of course, this wasn't the only sweet moment to make its way into the upload ... as Dove posted several shirtless photos and videos of Damiano, proving she can't get enough of the rocker.

Yet, it was her caption that sent fans reeling, given the fact Dove declared her love for Damiano in Italian.

She wrote ... "ti amerò per sempre," which translates to "I will love you forever."

Dove's tribute comes on the heels of another viral post ... in which the starlet flaunted her headlights in a topless mirror selfie in Paris. She also shared a number of other pics from her time in the City of Light ... where she attended Paris Fashion Week with Damiano by her side.

Dove and Damiano first sparked relationship rumors last fall, when the "Descendants" star attended Måneskin's NYC show. DC popped up in the crowd again at the Italian performer's gig in Brazil ... further fueling the romance chatter.

From there, the twosome has been nearly inseparable ... and, from the looks of it, have no plans of parting ways.