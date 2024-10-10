Dove Cameron Goes Topless in Racy Selfie From Paris

Dove Cameron said "au revoir" to Paris by posting a racy mirror selfie ... in which she left little to the imagination.

The singer closed out her trip to the City of Light by sharing on Instagram a number of intimate photos from her getaway, including one selfie where the former Disney Channel star went totally topless.

The upload has already caused quite a stir, garnering nearly a million likes in under an hour.

Dove, surprisingly, didn't even address the jaw-dropping selfie ... simply captioning the post, "bye paris."

In addition to her topless moment, the "Descendants" actress shared a number of candid pics from her visit to Paris ... where she seemed to be in attendance for Fashion Week.

Dove even uploaded a glimpse of her Balmain perfume ad ... before sharing another mirror selfie, in which she wore white tights and black underwear. It's clear the starlet was feeling herself while abroad!!!

Yet, for those setting their sights on Dove, you should know DC is still going strong with Måneskin frontman Damiano David. The couple cuddled up while posing for pictures at the Balmain fashion show ... with Dove sharing one of the sweet snaps from the evening.

Dove and Damiano first sparked relationship rumors in September 2023 after the former child star attended the Italian singer's concert in NYC. She was later spotted supporting DD again at Måneskin's November show in Brazil.