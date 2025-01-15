Dove Cameron Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 29th Birthday!
Dove Cameron Birthday Babe's Near-Naked Snaps!!!
Dove Cameron is living up to her namesake, spreading her wings and soaring into her 29th birthday with confidence -- and we've rounded up her sexiest pics to celebrate the big day.
As you can see, the actress doubles as a killer model -- especially as she’s not shy about showing off that fit physique with some fierce poses.
Dove knows she’s the main event … often going topless for shoots while serving smoldering looks.
Beyond her sultry vibe, Dove’s a total style chameleon -- she’s clearly ready to keep switching it up as she navigates the final stretch of her 20s.