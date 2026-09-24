Brooke Hogan Says Hulk's Affair With Her Friend Changed Her Relationship With Her Dad

It Was Never The Same After He Banged My Bestie

Brooke Hogan says her relationship with her father, Hulk Hogan, was never the same after it came out that he was banging her close friend ... though she says that doesn't make him a bad dad.

The late wrestler's eldest child spoke to Us Weekly about her famous father -- who died from a heart attack in 2025 ... focusing on his affair with Christiane Plante, a friend of Brooke's who helped her on her 2006 album "Undiscovered."

Hulk and his wife, Linda Claridge, were separated at the time of the affair ... though she filed for divorce shortly after news of their split broke.

Brooke says, "A major turning point came after he slept with my friend Christiane. I forgive people very easily -- sometimes probably too easily -- and I forgave him, but something between us changed afterward. I don't think he ever related to me in quite the same way again."

She says her parents' divorce changed the entire family dynamic ... and created such a complicated, difficult situation that her estrangement from her father was the only way for her to cope.

That said, Brooke notes the difficult memories don't wipe out all the good ones ... and she says she will always remember how great a dad he was when she was just a kid.