Brooke Hogan Toys With Foot Fetish Modeling Since She's Got the Goods

Brooke Hogan's got a couple aces in the whole ... 'cause she sounds pretty confident she could make big bucks selling pictures of her feet to strangers.

The singer took to her Instagram Story to ask her followers if she should post feet pics for a new income stream.

On its face, it looks like Brooke is seriously considering this ... because she went to wikiFEET -- the fetish website rating celeb feet -- and found out hers are a 4.97 out of 5.

Lots of women make money selling foot pics to strangers ... so Brooke wouldn't be the first or the last to go this route.

Money's not a big motivator for Brooke, though ... she wanted to be left out of her father Hulk Hogan's will to avoid family infighting over funds.

