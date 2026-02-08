OnlyFans Models Place Big, 6-Figure Bet On Patriots To Win Super Bowl

A crew of high-profile OnlyFans models is putting' their money where their mouth is, placing a whopping six-figure bet on the underdog New England Patriots to beat the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX!

Bets, without prior authorization, are capped at $50K, so the women made three identical wagers, totaling $150K.

The OF models officially took the Patriots at +4.5 points, meaning they can win, even if the Pats lose, assuming the difference in score isn't 5 or more points.

Not everyone was all-in on New England's prospects of winning the big game. Another creator, Avery Skye -- a big Seahawks fan -- decided to go solo and place a wager of her own on the 'Hawks.

The exact amount is unclear, but we're told it's about one month's pay on OF.

The women are part of The Circle, which is dubbed a super-exclusive, private membership club reserved for the top creators on OnlyFans.

So, they've got the money ... but no one wants to lose $150K on a football game, big bank account or not. The stakes are high.

When they weren't at the sportsbook, the models were hangin' at their pad in Miami, shooting content for social media. There was yoga, hibachi dinners, and even an exotic animal. Honey Birdette hooked everyone up with swag bags, we're told.

Play video content

For Forrest, it's not the first time she's made news this week. She caused a stir when she went on video and invited Pats QB Drake Maye, who is married, to party after the big game.