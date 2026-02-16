Miss Universe Fatima Bosch Suddenly Collapses on Parade Float, on Video

Play video content Jam Press

Newly crowned Miss Universe Fátima Bosch Fernández experienced a sudden collapse in front of a crowd of thousands Sunday ... giving attendees at the Fruit and Flower Festival in Ecuador quite the scare.

As Fátima was enjoying her moment, waving and blowing kisses to the crowd, her energy quickly seemed to shift as she struggled to stand ... suddenly falling to her knees.

Watch the video ... officials working the event immediately jumped in to attend to the Mexican model, who was crowned Miss Universe 2025 in November. She was later attended to by paramedics at the scene, and she was relieved of her duties for the day to undergo tests.

The Miss Universe Organization and Fátima herself have yet to address the cause of the alarming drop ... but she handled the situation ever so elegantly like the royalty she is.

This isn't the first time Fátima has made the headlines recently, 'cause her win actually sparked quite the controversy late last year.

Weeks after pageant exec Nawat Itsaragrisil called her a "dummy" -- triggering a full-on contestant walkout in her defense -- Fátima's win at the pageant in Thailand looked like the ultimate "against all odds" comeback ... but fans watching at home were shocked that Olivia Yacé, Miss Côte d’Ivoire -- who only landed 4th runner-up -- didn’t take the whole thing.

Others were just as fired up, insisting the crown should’ve gone to fan faves like Miss Philippines or Miss Thailand instead ... in fact, the latter had some serious backup with judge Natalie Glebova -- AKA Miss Universe 2005 -- saying she's the real winner in her eyes.