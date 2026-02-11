Former Miss Universe Albania Angela Martini Gives Valentine's Day Tips, on Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Angela Martini says she and her husband have re-ignited the spark in their marriage ... and, she's got some wise advice for wild ladies looking to do the same this Valentine's Day!

The former Miss Universe contestant from Albania spoke with us at a Sports Illustrated pre-Super Bowl bash over the weekend ... and we asked her how she's feeling amid her divorce.

Remember ... Martini filed to divorce her husband of 7 years, Drago Savulescu, in October of last year. She cited the boilerplate irreconcilable differences as the reason.

However, Martini now says she and Drago are staying together ... and, she flashed her MASSIVE diamond ring as proof. We checked court records, and it seems she dismissed her divorce filing in December.

Tons of couples going through a rough patch look for ways to reconnect with Valentine's Day coming up soon ... and, Angela's happy to give some advice on the topic.