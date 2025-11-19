Miss Jamaica Takes Nasty Tumble Off the Stage at Miss Universe Prelims, on Video

Miss Jamaica’s pageant dreams hit the floor -- literally -- 'cause she just took a wild tumble right off the stage during the Miss Universe prelims!

#EnCorto| 😱💥 Durante la preliminar de #MissUniverse 2025, 👑🇯🇲 Gabrielle Henry, representante de #Jamaica, terminó en el suelo tras una aparatosa caída por lo que fue llevada del escenario en camilla 🚑 pic.twitter.com/RVknPTX7EV — EL EDÉN MX 2.0 (@eledenmx20) November 19, 2025 @eledenmx20

The video is rough -- Gabrielle Henry was absolutely owning the stage in Thailand in her sparkly gown when she suddenly sashayed right off the edge on Wednesday ... and honestly, we felt that impact all the way from the newsroom🫣.

The force was clearly felt IRL too ... a whole team of what looked like medics rushed her, and she ended up being carried off on a stretcher. No word yet on how she’s doing.

Miss Jamaica slips on stage during the Miss Universe 2025 preliminary evening gown competition in Thailand and is taken off on a stretcher. Video: Missosology pic.twitter.com/ujeik3BMiD — Sunday News (@SundayNewsZimba) November 19, 2025 @SundayNewsZimba

Reports online are saying there was actually a hole in the stage -- which would explain why the fall was so brutal. And it does track, especially since contestants rehearse like crazy and know that stage inside out, so it makes sense she looked completely blindsided when she went down.

TBH, seems like that stage was pretty greased up with spray tan and glitter -- ’cause Miss Great Britain also wiped out during the National Costume round, but managed to pop back up fast like nothing happened.