Ukrainian Beauty Queen Caught on Video Taking a Tumble During Miss Earth 2025

A Ukrainian beauty queen took a spill during Wednesday's Miss Earth 2025 pageant, but she made a quick recovery — and even flashed a smile to the crowd.

Mariia Zheliaskova, decked out in a sparkling silver gown and high heels, strolled onto the stage after being introduced by the announcer during the 25th anniversary of the pageant in the Philippines.

Video shows Zheliaskova walking down a small flight of stairs before striking several poses in front of the packed audience. Then she turns and suddenly falls to the floor ...but gets right back up and starts her routine again with a big grin.

Zheliaskova and dozens of other contestants lost to the winner of Miss Earth 2025 — Natalie Puskinova of the Czech Republic. Last year's winner, Jessica Lane of Australia, came onstage to crown Puskinova the new champion.

Meanwhile, there was more drama Wednesday at a Miss Universe pre-pageant event in Thailand, where top organizer, Nawat Itsaragrisil, referred to Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, as a "dummy" during an argument over her partaking in promotional activities.