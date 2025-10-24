Miss Indiana Hopes Caitlin Clark Judges Beauty Pageant After Viral Outfit

Play video content TMZSports.com

With all eyes on Miss Indiana's viral Caitlin Clark-inspired outfit, she's hoping to use the spotlight to send the Fever star a message -- come judge the Miss USA beauty pageant!!

TMZ Sports spoke with Sydney Shrewsbury after she walked the stage in a custom two-piece ensemble to represent Indiana at the Miss USA's costume competition earlier in the week.

Shrewsbury's WNBA-themed outfit instantly went viral ... and while Clark hasn't reached out to her yet, she's hoping this invitation catches her attention soon.

"I will say we would love to have her here at the Finals, they're on Friday," Shrewsbury said. "Also, it's not up to me, but it would be cool if she could judge in the future as well."

"The crossover of fashion and women's sports has been really exciting in the last year, as someone who's been a spectator."

Shrewsbury -- a former high school diving standout and fitness trainer -- is also planning other Indiana sports-themed 'fits to honor the Colts and Pacers.

She'll be working with Jess West again ... who was recently picked as one of the best designers on Hulu's "Dress My Tour."

