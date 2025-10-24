Legendary NBA Performer Red Panda Makes Anticipated Return After Breaking Wrist

Play video content Amazon Prime

Months after Red Panda broke her wrist during a fall in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship ... the iconic halftime performer made her much-anticipated return on Thursday -- and it's safe to say she is SO back.

The legend popped up at the Amazon Studios after the L.A. Chargers beat the Minnesota Vikings on "Thursday Night Football" ... and proved she hasn't missed a step in recovery.

If there were any nerves for the performance, she wasn't showing them. The crew went wild when the performer -- real name Rong "Krystal" Niu -- nailed her signature bowl flip while riding a unicycle.

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Richard Sherman were especially hyped ... as the two started running around the studio after the feat.

It was a special moment ... 'cause the last time we saw Niu -- she was placed in a wheelchair and taken off the court during the Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx tilt.

Play video content WNBA

Her rep told us at the time the incident occurred after the left pedal of her unicycle was damaged during transit, resulting in the fall.

Among the many fans who sent her well-wishes was Caitlin Clark. While the team was busy celebrating winning the Commissioner's Cup, she paused the festivities to make sure Red Panda knew they were thinking about her.

Play video content

"We love you," she said.