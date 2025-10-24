FBI Director Kash Patel Torches Stephen A. Smith Over Trump-NBA Comment

Play video content Fox News

FBI Director Kash Patel blasted ESPN sportscaster Stephen A. Smith during a Fox News interview Thursday, calling him out for saying the "single dumbest thing I’ve ever heard out of anyone in modern history."

Patel launched his verbal assault on Smith after Smith gave his theory on national TV about who he thinks was really behind the federal takedown of a major gambling ring that saw the arrests of Portland Trailblazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier — as well as members of 4 out of the 5 New York mafia families.

According to Smith, President Trump is on a retribution tour against what he perceives as his enemies in the sports world, including the NBA, for protesting against him. And, Smith says, the WNBA might be next on Trump's hit list.

Enter Patel ... During his Thursday afternoon appearance on "The Ingraham Angle," Patel didn't mince words when host Laura Ingraham asked him about Smith's theory.

Patel referred to Smith's statement as "the single dumbest thing" he's ever heard — before giving a shot to people living in Washington D.C.

The FBI honcho also made it clear that only he directed the arrests of more than 30 people across 11 states in the sprawling federal case involving wire fraud, money laundering, extortion, robbery, and illegal gambling.