FBI Director Kash Patel Tells People Not to Mourn Tupac's Godmother

Mourning Her is an Insult to Cops Everywhere!!!

Tupac's godmother was a terrorist, and mourning her is a slap in the face to cops all around the country ... so says FBI Director Kash Patel in a fiery new statement.

Director Patel popped off about the late Assata Shakur on X Sunday morning ... calling her by her birth name -- Joanne Chesimard -- and claiming she was never fighting for justice.

Patel says Shakur murdered New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster before fleeing to Cuba to avoid justice ... and she should be remembered by the public as the FBI remembers her -- a "terrorist."

He finishes off his post with, "Mourning her is spitting on the badge and the blood of every cop who gave their life in service."

As we told you ... Assata's daughter revealed she took her "last earthly breath" last week in Cuba. The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs reportedly released a statement confirming she passed away in Havana of health complications and advanced age.

Shakur was convicted of Foerster's murder in 1977 and received a life sentence. However, she escaped prison in 1979 with the help of the Black Liberation Movement. Cuban dictator Fidel Castro gave her asylum.