Tupac & XXXTentaction Family Members Have No Issue With Rod Stewart A.I. Video

Rod Stewart's A.I. tribute video honoring Ozzy Osbourne might be raising some eyebrows ... but family members of those featured aren't bothered one bit.

The viral video opens with a simulated Ozzy holding a selfie stick next to XXXTentacion -- and the late rapper's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, tells TMZ ... she has no problem with the video.

Bruh what, Rod Stewart's tour features an AI video of Ozzy Osbourne taking selfies with XXXTentacion, Kurt Cobain, 2Pac, and many other artists in heaven 😭



We truly are in the end timespic.twitter.com/UbaFnVh2Jt — RileyTaugor 🏴 (@RileyTaugor) August 3, 2025 @RileyTaugor

In fact, she's glad X made such an impact that he's being included alongside the most influential artists to ever do it ... like Ozzy.

Similarly, Tupac Shakur's stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, tells TMZ ... "I’m pretty sure we all love Rod Stewart. I’m not sure about the legalities of it, but I have no problem with him memorializing the greats. Personally, I’m good with it."

Stewart's A.I. video was showcased at his concert in Charlotte, N.C. ... and included other artists like Prince, Michael Jackson, Kurt Cobain, Freddie Mercury, Tina Turner, Bob Marley, Aaliyah and more.

Considering the tribute was played just a week after Ozzy died, some folks felt it was a bit bizarre -- and too soon.