Ex-Mobster Blames NBA's Growing Partnerships W/ Gambling Platforms For Arrests

Former Mafia captain Michael Franzese -- who once ran his own crew with the Colombo crime family -- says the NBA should blame itself for Thursday's shocking Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier and Damon Jones arrests.

The ex-mobster explained to Harvey and Charles on "TMZ Live" that the league's growing relationships with various gambling platforms have invited all kinds of trouble for its employees.

Franzese told the guys that by partnering with the betting sites, they've sent a "Hey, it's OK, you can gamble" message to players and coaches throughout the league.

"The more access you have to gambling, the more people are going to get involved in it," he said. "And the more people are going to get in trouble. There's no question about it."

"You can't give people access like that."

According to Franzese, pro athletes and "even college athletes" use gambling as "an extension of their competitive nature," and when their respective leagues appear to sign off on wide-range wagering by teaming up with betting forums, it opens the door for headaches.

In fact, Franzese -- who gave up the mob life following his stint in prison in 1994 -- said he wasn't surprised at all to see the feds announce the bombshell allegations against the NBAers this week.

"This happens all the time," he said. "It hasn't changed over the past 30 years."

Billups has been accused of helping multiple Mafia families make cash off of rigged poker games. Rozier, meanwhile, is alleged to have influenced prop bets by pulling himself from a 2023 game with a fake injury.