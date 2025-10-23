Feds Say Chauncey Billups Got $50K For 1 Poker Game, Court Docs Also Reference NBA Stars

Chauncey Billups allegedly scored $50,000 from one of the rigged poker games authorities say he participated in several years ago.

Federal prosecutors wrote in new court documents TMZ Sports has obtained that, back in October 2020, Billups was rewarded with the cash after he helped a group of alleged crooks swindle someone out of loads of dough by cheating during a game of high-stakes cards.

The feds claim the scheme Billups and his co-conspirators cooked up involved advanced technology -- such as tampered-with deck shufflers and X-ray tables -- as well as players subtly working with one another to gang up on their victim.

According to the prosecutors, after the plan worked on one "whale" in '20 ... Billups was wired 50 grand.

The documents allege the Hall of Fame NBA player was a crucial part of the plot ... as his status helped "lure wealthy victims into playing in the games." They also claim former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Damon Jones was eventually recruited to play a similar role.

Prosecutors wrote in the docs they obtained several phone messages that showed some of the defendants texting Jones during a September 2023 game. In one of the alleged messages, a player wrote to Jones to make sure he was paying attention to cheating clues that were being passed around the table -- all while referencing NBA superstars Steph Curry and LeBron James.

"D," one of the texts to Jones allegedly read. "watch Ammar he's the Steph ALSO WATCH MARCO he's the Bron (does it all)."

Jones allegedly responded, "Lol man y'all call Djones in cause y'all know I know what I'm doing!! Let me hibachi like Gilbert Arenas."

Prosecutors claim Jones was given cash for the role -- and allege that at one point in 2023, he asked for a $10,000 "advance" for participating.

Jones, who was also accused of participating in a separate sports betting conspiracy, and Billups were both arrested over the allegations on Thursday.

Billups -- the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers -- was placed on immediate leave in wake of the arrest.