Malik Beasley Under NBA Investigation Over Gambling Allegations

While Malik Beasley is no longer a target of a federal gambling investigation, the NBA is doing its due diligence into the serious allegations involving the free agent guard.

The league told ESPN it is conducting its own probe into Beasley after a sports book detected unusual betting interest in his stats in January 2024.

While it's unclear how long the league has been looking into the 28-year-old ... the outlet cited a source that said the process is "believed to be in its final stages."

Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, told ESPN he is "fully cooperating" as the league conducts its inquiry.

It was just a few weeks ago Beasley was given the all-clear from the Eastern District of New York after officials investigated allegations connected to the 2023-24 season, when he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Just before he became a target, he was in talks to sign an extension with the Detroit Pistons ... where he averaged 16.3 points and 2.6 rebounds a game during the 2024-25 campaign.

A few days ago, Malik posted on his Instagram, teasing that a free agency decision was "near."

"Year 10 is approaching. Probably the most interesting one of them all. And the goal remains the same ... be better than last year."

