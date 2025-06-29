Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

NBA Player Malik Beasley Under Federal Investigation For Alleged Gambling

Malik Beasley Federal Gambling Investigation ... Lawyer Denies Claims

By TMZ Staff
Published
malik-beasley-getty-1
Getty

Malik Beasley is the subject of a federal investigation related to gambling on NBA games and prop bets ... this according to ESPN.

The nine-year NBA veteran is facing allegations connected to the 2023-2024 season ... when he played in 79 games for the Milwaukee Bucks.

malik-beasley-sub-getty-1
Getty

According to the outlet -- citing an anonymous source -- at least one major sportsbook detected unusual betting interest in Beasley's stats starting in January 2024.

Steve Haney -- Beasley's attorney -- told ESPN, "An investigation is not a charge. Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now he has not been charged with anything."

malik-beasley-sub-getty-2
Getty

Beasley averaged 11.3 points and 3.7 rebounds a game in during his one season with the Bucks.

He played with the Detroit Pistons this past year ... scoring more than 16 points a game with the team -- which ESPN reports he was in talks to sign an extension with. Those talks have reportedly been put on pause.

