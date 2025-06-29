NBA Player Malik Beasley Under Federal Investigation For Alleged Gambling

Malik Beasley is the subject of a federal investigation related to gambling on NBA games and prop bets ... this according to ESPN.

The nine-year NBA veteran is facing allegations connected to the 2023-2024 season ... when he played in 79 games for the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to the outlet -- citing an anonymous source -- at least one major sportsbook detected unusual betting interest in Beasley's stats starting in January 2024.

Steve Haney -- Beasley's attorney -- told ESPN, "An investigation is not a charge. Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now he has not been charged with anything."

Beasley averaged 11.3 points and 3.7 rebounds a game in during his one season with the Bucks.