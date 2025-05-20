NBA's Malik Beasley Enjoys Bahamas Vacation With Model Girlfriend

Play video content @nataagataa

Malik Beasley opted for the Bahamas over Cancun to start his NBA offseason ... and no "covid brain" here -- he's living it up with his model girlfriend!!

Natalia Garibotto gave her three million Instagram followers a glimpse of her bae-cation with the Detroit Pistons guard on Monday ... sharing some super steamy pics and vids.

She even revealed a bit of their itinerary ... which included a yacht ride to Exuma and taking a dive to view Pablo Escobar's plane wreck.

The couple -- who went IG official in March -- looked like they were having the time of their lives as they danced together on the yacht, with Garibotto captioning the moment, "Our relationship to the T."

"Today was perfect," Garibotto added.

Beasley also made the news recently ... when his ex, Larsa Pippen, blamed their rendezvous on her not thinking straight during the pandemic.

The getaway comes just weeks after Beasley and the Pistons lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks. It was Detroit's first postseason appearance since 2019.

Beasley opened up after the elimination on how he appreciates the time off to recover and work on his skills ... saying, "You gotta get ready for the next season. That's my favorite part -- the offseason."