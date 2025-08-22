Malik Beasley No Longer Target In Federal Gambling Investigation, Attorneys Say

Malik Beasley can breathe a sigh of relief on Friday -- the hooper's lawyers say he is no longer a target in a federal gambling investigation.

Steve Haney and Mike Schachter told ESPN that after extensive conversations and meetings with the Eastern District of New York, Beasley was given the all-clear. As we previously reported, this all started after a sports book detected unusual betting interest in his stats in January 2024.

The 28-year-old was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks that season. In 79 games for the squad ... he averaged 11.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

"Months after this investigation commenced, Malik remains uncharged and is not the target of this investigation," Haney said.

"An allegation with no charge, indictment or conviction should never have the catastrophic consequence this has caused Malik. This has literally been the opposite of the presumption of innocence."

With the development, it paves the way for Beasley to find a home for the upcoming NBA season, which begins on October 22.

It's entirely possible he re-signs with the Detroit Pistons, who were reportedly preparing to offer him a three-year deal worth $42 million before the gambling probe.

In 82 games for the Detroit Pistons last season, Beasley averaged 16.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.