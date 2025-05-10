Jordon Hudson Sinking In Miss Maine People's Choice Competition

Jordon Hudson's start to the Miss Maine USA pageant kicking off Saturday night isn't looking too hot -- she's losing in the People's Choice Award category by hundreds of votes.

Here's the deal -- online voters can pay $1 per vote to pick their favorite pageant queen, and the winner is promised a coveted spot in the Semifinals.

Jordon -- who is representing her hometown of Hancock -- has just over 200 votes to her name, which is hundreds of votes behind the current leader, Greenville's Lexi Bjork with nearly 1,400 votes.

Less than a hundred votes behind her is Arianna DeJesus of Penobscot with 1,296 votes ... followed by Monson's Isabelle St. Cyr with nearly 450 votes. Notably, Isabelle is the first openly transgender woman to compete for the Miss Maine title.

Luckily, Jordon has plenty of time to catch up. The show doesn't start until 7 PM Saturday night, and voting will be open through Sunday, before the finalists are announced.

Perhaps Jordon's better half Bill Belichick has a few bucks to spare to boost her chances.

It's unclear if Bill will be supporting his much-younger girlfriend at the pageant, but he notably rooted her on from the stands at a cheerleading competition back in March 2024 before their relationship was made public.

Since then, their relationship has been tabloid fodder -- but not necessarily for their 49-year age gap.

As you know, the pair made headlines following an awkward CBS Sunday Morning interview that aired April 27, during which Jordon shot down a question about how they met.

Though fans called her involvement controlling and worrisome ... Jordon has doubled down on her swift action, and Bill defended it as well by claiming he only agreed to speak about his upcoming book -- "The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football" -- and not his love life.