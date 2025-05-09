Jordon Hudson Not Banned From UNC Football Field, Facilities ... School Says

Bill Belichick's girlfriend will still be allowed to hang with her man while he's at work ... UNC just called B.S. on a report Friday that stated Jordon Hudson had been banned from the Tar Heels' field and facilities.

In a statement the school wrote ... "While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities."

The report of a Hudson bar came from former ESPN personality Pablo Torre ... who said on his YouTube channel that multiple sources told him Bill's 24-year-old partner was persona non grata in Chapel Hill.

Torre claimed that following Belichick's awkward sitdown interview with CBS, UNC higher ups decided Hudson should no longer have access to the Tar Heels. He said one source told him, "Don't think you'll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward."

But the school said Friday ... "Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”