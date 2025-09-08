Miss Nevada USA Mary Sickler Reveals She Has Alopecia & Competed in Wig

Miss Nevada USA 2025 Mary Sickler’s got the crown locked in -- and making it even more inspiring, she’s revealing she has alopecia and competed in a wig.

Mary tells TMZ that opening up about her alopecia on IG Monday was one of the most vulnerable yet liberating choices of her life -- especially in an industry obsessed with defining "perfect." In her words, it’s those so-called flaws that truly make us extraordinary.

Mary says holding the crown has given her serious courage -- and with it, she wants women everywhere to know... if she can hit that stage, they can too, because real worth and beauty aren’t about physical standards -- they’re about courage, authenticity, and spirit.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She tells us if even one person feels less alone or more empowered to own their truth after hearing her story, then she’s done what she set out to do -- be a beacon of hope that reminds everyone they’re already enough, exactly as they are.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.