Bill Belichick's Ex Confronted Jordon Hudson, Threatened Miss Massachusetts At Party

Bill Belichick's ex-girlfriend, Linda Holliday, ran into his current one, Jordon Hudson, while the two were at a Christmas party late last year ... and TMZ Sports has learned their meetup was anything but friendly.

The intense encounter went down on Dec. 6 ... at a "Stroll Party" in Massachusetts hosted by Dreamland -- which describes itself as "Nantucket Island's Year-Round Nonprofit Film, Performing Arts & Cultural Center."

Holliday's daughters -- Ashley and Kat Hess, AKA The Hess Twins -- were DJing the bash ... which started at around 7 PM.

But, according to a Dreamland incident report we obtained, at around 9:30 PM -- Holliday, who reportedly moved into a Belichick-purchased Nantucket home in 2024, contacted an event official with a Hudson-related issue.

The documents state Holliday was upset by the presence of Belichick's current girlfriend ... believing it was "inappropriate, since the event was widely advertised as a party headlined by her daughters."

"She asked that I remove Ms. Hudson from the premises," the official wrote in the report.

A short time later, according to the documents, Holliday was seen on security video confronting Hudson with a few of her friends right in the middle of a dance floor -- where roughly 200 people were partying.

The documents state as the Dreamland official approached the scene, Holliday and her friends "backed away" as the person questioned Hudson.

"I asked Ms. Hudson if she thought it was a good idea to be there considering the clear animosity the above individuals felt towards her," the official wrote in the docs. "She defended herself by saying she'd done nothing wrong, and it was her first time attending Christmas Stroll and wanted to attend the 'big party' going on that night, which happened to be the one featuring the Hess Twins."

"She said she was not looking to cause any problems, but just wanted to go out and have fun with her friend," who the report ID'ed as Melissa Sapini, Miss Massachusetts USA 2024.

After being reminded there were only a few minutes remaining in the party, Hudson agreed to leave -- but as she and Sapini were walking out, the event staffer stated Hudson told them Holliday, who has ties to the pageant world, threatened Sapini while they were on the dance floor.

She said Holliday told Sapini if she "valued her current title, she should think twice about who her friends are."

Holliday allegedly added that she "had many powerful friends in the pageant organization."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The documents noted Sapini did not speak, but did begin to cry in the corner of the room while the conversation was going on.

A short time later, the event staffer returned to speak with Holliday, who said, "If this didn't involve my girls, I don't think this would have bothered me as much, but because it did the 'momma bear' in me came out.'"

Dreamland declined to issue a formal comment on the incident, though a spokesperson for the org. did tell us despite the heated nature of the matter, police never got involved and neither did event security. The rep added no one is facing any kind of ban ... and all involved parties will be allowed back at future events.

We've reached out to Hudson and Holliday for comment, but multiple attempts to contact the two have been unsuccessful.