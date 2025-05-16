Bill Belichick Praises Jordon Hudson In Sit-Down With Strahan, 'She's Been Terrific'

Play video content ABC

There's clearly no trouble in paradise between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson despite all the negative attention they've recently received ... as the legendary football coach had nothing but positive things to say about her during a sit-down with Michael Strahan this week.

The Univ. of North Carolina sideline manager joined the Hall of Fame pass rusher for roughly 10 minutes on Friday's episode of "Good Morning America" ... and while most of the discussion was about his new book, Strahan did at one point bring up Hudson.

Strahan asked for Bill's thoughts on how the 24-year-old has brought so much publicity to his normally private life -- and Belichick responded by heaping a ton of praise on her.

"She's been terrific through the whole process," he said. "She's been very helpful to me. She does the business things that don't relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate on football and that's really what I want to do."

Unlike Belichick's last big sitdown, Hudson was not present for the interview -- something Strahan actually noted.

The former Giants star then tried to ask a follow-up on the topic ... but Bill was sure to not let the talk about his GF linger longer -- saying straightup, "I'm not talking about relationships, Michael."

"You know that," he added with a smile.

Belichick, though, did at least go on to tell Strahan he was happy with his personal life.