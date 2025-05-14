Jordon Hudson Apologized To Cheer Teammates For Bill Belichick Romance Hoopla

Jordon Hudson penned an emotional letter to her cheer team after making the decision to quit ... and in the note, she issued an apology to her squadmates for all of the hoopla her relationship with Bill Belichick caused.

The message -- which was obtained by The Washington Post -- appeared to be sent this past winter ... after Belichick had accepted the UNC football head coaching job.

Hudson explained to her teammates she would no longer be flying for ECE Blackout in Massachusetts -- as she was going to follow her 73-year-old boyfriend to Chapel Hill.

She expressed sadness over having to make the choice -- noting her romance with Belichick and the subsequent media circus that surrounded it had caused her to deal with "a slow exterior erasure of my strong, individual identity."

"It is so difficult for me to give up my time with you," she wrote, "because I feel like I am giving up a part of myself in the process."

She added that she was sorry for all of the "baggage" she had recently brought to the team due to her newfound fame.

"I know none of you asked for that," she said.

She went on to thank her friends for being there during the "difficult period" of her life ... before she extended an invite to hang with her in North Carolina.