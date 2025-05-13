Bill Belichick Asked About Jordon Hudson At ACC Spring Meetings

Play video content ESPN

Bill Belichick was asked yet again about his relationship with Jordon Hudson while at ACC spring meetings on Tuesday ... but unlike his infamous CBS interview, his 24-year-old girlfriend didn't intervene.

The UNC football coach sat down with ESPN for a brief Q&A in Amelia Island, Florida just minutes ago ... and naturally, the conversation shifted from football to his love life.

The eight-time Super Bowl winner was specifically asked about how the hoopla surrounding the pairing in recent days -- like the since-refuted report Hudson was banned from UNC football facilities -- has impacted his Tar Heels team and his ability to coach the guys, if at all.

"Yeah, I mean, that's, you know, really off to the side. It's a personal relationship and she doesn't have anything to do with UNC football," Belichick said ... before essentially pulling another "We're on to Cincinnati" moment.

"I'm excited to be back in the coaches meetings and getting ready for June and then August when we have the training camp," he continued. "So, June will be a big recruiting month for us and then August we'll start getting ready for the season."

BB was then asked if he had talked to his roster about what's been going on off the field ... and he gave a pretty standard, football-focused answer.

The media appearance follows a week of wild headlines for Belichick ... after former ESPN personality Pablo Torre stated the coach's early days in Chapel Hill have been a real pain in the ass for school officials due to Hudson's involvement.

As we previously reported, UNC quickly denied that was the case ... and said while she isn't an employee of the athletic department, she's more than welcome at the facilities.

"We're not answering this."



Before that, the two went viral when Hudson blocked Belichick from answering a question about how they met when he was promoting his new book with Tony Dokoupil of "CBS Mornings" ... a moment that became a bit of a meme on social media and on shows like "Saturday Night Live."